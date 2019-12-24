A Head to Head Comparison of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) and At Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

The shares of MDC Partners Inc. have decreased by more than -3.07% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.69% or $0.09 and now trades at $2.53. The shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL), has slumped by -35.21% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.46 and have been able to report a change of 2.84% over the past one week.

The stock of MDC Partners Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MDCA has an EBITDA margin of 7.97%, this implies that the underlying business of MDCA is more profitable. The ROI of MDCA is -4.00% while that of GPL is -16.40%. These figures suggest that MDCA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GPL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MDCA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.91, while that of GPL is positive 0.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MDCA is 0.70 and that of GPL is 1.20. This implies that it is easier for MDCA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than GPL.

MDCA currently trades at a P/S of 0.13 while GPL trades at a forward P/E of 9.58, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 1.01. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MDCA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MDCA is currently at a -15.67% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Looking at its rival pricing, GPL is at a -78.4% relative to its price target of 2.13.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MDCA is given a 3.00 while 2.30 placed for GPL. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MDCA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MDCA is 6.51 while that of GPL is just 2.52. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for GPL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Great Panther Mining Limited defeats that of MDC Partners Inc. when the two are compared, with GPL taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. GPL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, GPL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for GPL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.