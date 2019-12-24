2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO), Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)

The shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. have increased by more than 136.64% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.37% or $1.25 and now trades at $29.84. The shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), has jumped by 29.41% year to date as of 12/23/2019. The shares currently trade at $5.28 and have been able to report a change of 35.04% over the past one week.

The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NEO has an EBITDA margin of 9.65%, this implies that the underlying business of NEO is more profitable. The ROI of NEO is 2.00% while that of MRSN is -746.10%. These figures suggest that NEO ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MRSN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NEO’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of MRSN is negative -0.15.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NEO is 4.20 and that of MRSN is 5.10. This implies that it is easier for NEO to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MRSN. The debt ratio of NEO is 0.22 compared to 0.06 for MRSN. NEO can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MRSN.

NEO currently trades at a forward P/E of 81.98, a P/B of 6.24, and a P/S of 7.99 while MRSN trades at a P/B of 2.71, and a P/S of 5.83. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NEO is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NEO is currently at a 3.94% to its one-year price target of 28.71. Looking at its rival pricing, MRSN is at a -42.92% relative to its price target of 9.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NEO is given a 1.50 while 1.80 placed for MRSN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MRSN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NEO is 8.52 while that of MRSN is just 2.30. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MRSN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. defeats that of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with NEO taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. NEO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NEO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NEO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.