10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) vs. TransUnion (TRU): Breaking Down the Healthcare Information Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares are up more than 50.79% this year and recently increased 7.75% or $5.72 to settle at $79.54. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), on the other hand, is up 50.63% year to date as of 12/23/2019. It currently trades at $85.56 and has returned -0.58% during the past week.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, TRU is expected to grow at a 14.32% annual rate. All else equal, TRU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 35.23% for TransUnion (TRU). TXG’s ROI is 58.30% while TRU has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that TXG’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRU’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TXG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, TRU’s free cash flow per share was +1.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, TXG’s free cash flow was 0% while TRU converted 9.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TXG has a current ratio of 9.80 compared to 1.40 for TRU. This means that TXG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TXG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 1.84 for TRU. TRU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TXG trades at a P/B of 18.16, and a P/S of 28.92, compared to a forward P/E of 27.46, a P/B of 7.90, and a P/S of 6.24 for TRU. TXG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TXG is currently priced at a 26.76% to its one-year price target of 62.75. Comparatively, TRU is -4.65% relative to its price target of 89.73. This suggests that TRU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TXG has a short ratio of 5.37 compared to a short interest of 2.83 for TRU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRU.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) beats 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRU generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TRU is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, TRU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.