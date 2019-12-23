Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) vs. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI): Which is the Better Investment?

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares are down more than -20.73% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.03 to settle at $14.38. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI), on the other hand, is up 45.81% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $27.15 and has returned -0.26% during the past week.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) and Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, PEGI is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, PEGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 68.84% for Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI). ZUO’s ROI is -39.50% while PEGI has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that PEGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZUO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ZUO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, PEGI’s free cash flow per share was -0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZUO’s free cash flow was -0% while PEGI converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZUO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ZUO has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 0.30 for PEGI. This means that ZUO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZUO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 3.25 for PEGI. PEGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZUO trades at a P/B of 9.59, and a P/S of 6.02, compared to a forward P/E of 371.92, a P/B of 3.36, and a P/S of 5.26 for PEGI. ZUO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZUO is currently priced at a -25.45% to its one-year price target of 19.29. Comparatively, PEGI is 1.95% relative to its price target of 26.63. This suggests that ZUO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZUO has a short ratio of 3.81 compared to a short interest of 2.26 for PEGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PEGI.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) beats Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZUO has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ZUO is more undervalued relative to its price target.