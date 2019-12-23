Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) vs. Regency Centers Corporation (REG): Which is the Better Investment?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares are up more than 44.93% this year and recently increased 1.02% or $1.52 to settle at $150.32. Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG), on the other hand, is up 6.77% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $62.65 and has returned 2.86% during the past week.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ZBH to grow earnings at a 5.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, REG is expected to grow at a 9.10% annual rate. All else equal, REG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 67.92% for Regency Centers Corporation (REG). ZBH’s ROI is -0.30% while REG has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that REG’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZBH’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ZBH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.81. Comparatively, REG’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZBH’s free cash flow was 4.69% while REG converted 2.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZBH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ZBH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 0.62 for REG. ZBH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ZBH trades at a forward P/E of 18.15, a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 3.86, compared to a forward P/E of 40.29, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 9.28 for REG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZBH is currently priced at a -4.13% to its one-year price target of 156.80. Comparatively, REG is -10.95% relative to its price target of 70.35. This suggests that REG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ZBH has a beta of 1.16 and REG’s beta is 0.44. REG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ZBH has a short ratio of 2.05 compared to a short interest of 6.60 for REG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZBH.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. REG has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. REG is more undervalued relative to its price target.