Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and At Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Going Head-to-head

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. have increased by more than 538.26% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.69% or $0.12 and now trades at $3.37. The shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), has jumped by 11.93% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $14.64 and have been able to report a change of -6.45% over the past one week.

The stock of Workhorse Group Inc. and Wabash National Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of WKHS is 587.40% while that of WNC is 8.60%. These figures suggest that WKHS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of WNC.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, WKHS’s free cash flow per share is a negative -1.81, while that of WNC is positive 0.17.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for WKHS is 0.50 and that of WNC is 1.90. This implies that it is easier for WKHS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than WNC.

WKHS currently trades at a P/S of 559.50 while WNC trades at a forward P/E of 10.41, a P/B of 1.55, and a P/S of 0.34. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, WNC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of WKHS is currently at a -38.73% to its one-year price target of 5.50. Looking at its rival pricing, WNC is at a -13.88% relative to its price target of 17.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), WKHS is given a 2.00 while 2.40 placed for WNC. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for WNC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for WKHS is 4.02 while that of WNC is just 19.56. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for WKHS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Wabash National Corporation defeats that of Workhorse Group Inc. when the two are compared, with WNC taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. WNC happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, WNC is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for WNC is better on when it is viewed on short interest.