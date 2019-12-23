Which One Would be supreme gem? – Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG)

The shares of Cronos Group Inc. have decreased by more than -32.63% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.16% or $0.08 and now trades at $7.00. The shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), has jumped by 6.82% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $10.49 and have been able to report a change of 7.15% over the past one week.

The stock of Cronos Group Inc. and Twelve Seas Investment Company were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that CRON ventures generate a higher ROI than that of BROG.

CRON currently trades at a P/B of 7.49, while BROG trades at a P/B of 56.10, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CRON is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CRON is 8.12 while that of BROG is just 1.38. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BROG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Cronos Group Inc. defeats that of Twelve Seas Investment Company when the two are compared, with CRON taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. CRON happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CRON is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CRON is better on when it is viewed on short interest.