Which is more exciting pick At Current Price level? – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

The shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. have increased by more than 34.04% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.33% or $4.23 and now trades at $131.08. The shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), has slumped by -38.65% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $13.35 and have been able to report a change of 1.37% over the past one week.

The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Golar LNG Limited were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. RCL has an EBITDA margin of 33.38%, this implies that the underlying business of RCL is more profitable. The ROI of RCL is 8.80% while that of GLNG is 2.60%. These figures suggest that RCL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GLNG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, RCL’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.05.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for RCL is 0.20 and that of GLNG is 0.40. This implies that it is easier for RCL to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than GLNG. The debt ratio of RCL is 0.87 compared to 1.71 for GLNG. GLNG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RCL.

RCL currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.33, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 2.47 while GLNG trades at a forward P/E of 26.86, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 2.82. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, RCL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of RCL is currently at a -6.66% to its one-year price target of 140.44. Looking at its rival pricing, GLNG is at a -40.67% relative to its price target of 22.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), RCL is given a 1.80 while 1.80 placed for GLNG. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for RCL is 2.53 while that of GLNG is just 6.23. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RCL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Golar LNG Limited defeats that of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. when the two are compared, with GLNG taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. GLNG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, GLNG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for GLNG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.