Which is more exciting pick At Current Price level? – Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI), Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE)

The shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. have decreased by more than -2.92% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -1.73% or -$0.44 and now trades at $24.95. The shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE), has jumped by 23.48% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.49 and have been able to report a change of 22.18% over the past one week.

The stock of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. REGI has an EBITDA margin of 13.87%, this implies that the underlying business of REGI is more profitable. These figures suggest that REGI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AMPE.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for REGI is 1.40 and that of AMPE is 4.10. This implies that it is easier for REGI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than AMPE. The debt ratio of REGI is 0.33 compared to 0.00 for AMPE. REGI can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AMPE.

REGI currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.58, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 0.46 while AMPE trades at a P/B of 16.25, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, REGI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of REGI is currently at a -13.37% to its one-year price target of 28.80. Looking at its rival pricing, AMPE is at a -89.11% relative to its price target of 4.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), REGI is given a 1.80 while 2.00 placed for AMPE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AMPE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for REGI is 7.70 while that of AMPE is just 18.32. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for REGI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. defeats that of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with REGI taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. REGI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, REGI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for REGI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.