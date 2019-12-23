Welltower Inc. (WELL) vs. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK): Comparing the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares are up more than 15.83% this year and recently increased 1.71% or $1.35 to settle at $80.40. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK), on the other hand, is down -2.63% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $34.86 and has returned 1.34% during the past week.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect WELL to grow earnings at a 13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNK is expected to grow at a 14.13% annual rate. All else equal, CNK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.05% for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK). WELL’s ROI is 3.50% while CNK has a ROI of 8.90%. The interpretation is that CNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than WELL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WELL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.39. Comparatively, CNK’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, WELL’s free cash flow was -3.36% while CNK converted -0.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WELL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.90 versus a D/E of 1.30 for CNK. CNK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WELL trades at a forward P/E of 43.02, a P/B of 2.13, and a P/S of 6.39, compared to a forward P/E of 15.43, a P/B of 2.73, and a P/S of 1.25 for CNK. WELL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WELL is currently priced at a -10.97% to its one-year price target of 90.31. Comparatively, CNK is -17.82% relative to its price target of 42.42. This suggests that CNK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WELL has a beta of 0.14 and CNK’s beta is 0.65. WELL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WELL has a short ratio of 6.87 compared to a short interest of 15.66 for CNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WELL.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) beats Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CNK is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CNK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CNK is more undervalued relative to its price target.