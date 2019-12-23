Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) vs. YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW): Which is the Better Investment?

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), on the other hand, is down -20.32% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $2.51 and has returned -6.69% during the past week.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.05% for YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW). VNDA’s ROI is 7.80% while YRCW has a ROI of 23.10%. The interpretation is that YRCW’s business generates a higher return on investment than VNDA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VNDA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, YRCW’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, VNDA’s free cash flow was 0% while YRCW converted 0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YRCW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VNDA has a current ratio of 4.70 compared to 1.00 for YRCW. This means that VNDA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

VNDA trades at a forward P/E of 21.47, a P/B of 2.22, and a P/S of 4.06, compared to a P/S of 0.02 for YRCW. VNDA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. VNDA is currently priced at a -40.78% to its one-year price target of 28.20. Comparatively, YRCW is -62.81% relative to its price target of 6.75. This suggests that YRCW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VNDA has a beta of 0.35 and YRCW’s beta is 4.58. VNDA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VNDA has a short ratio of 7.10 compared to a short interest of 6.08 for YRCW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YRCW.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YRCW is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, YRCW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, YRCW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, YRCW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.