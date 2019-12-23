Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) vs. Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Breaking Down the Chemicals – Major Diversified Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares are up more than 36.41% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.15 to settle at $24.20. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), on the other hand, is up 82.55% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $23.95 and has returned 3.19% during the past week.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are the two most active stocks in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect UNVR to grow earnings at a 5.27% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has an EBITDA margin of 3.96%. This suggests that UNVR underlying business is more profitable UNVR’s ROI is 9.80% while INSM has a ROI of -59.00%. The interpretation is that UNVR’s business generates a higher return on investment than INSM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. UNVR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.11. Comparatively, INSM’s free cash flow per share was -0.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNVR’s free cash flow was 2.17% while INSM converted -0.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNVR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. UNVR has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 7.00 for INSM. This means that INSM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UNVR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.72 versus a D/E of 1.09 for INSM. UNVR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UNVR trades at a forward P/E of 14.87, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a P/B of 7.02, and a P/S of 21.23 for INSM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UNVR is currently priced at a -13.57% to its one-year price target of 28.00. Comparatively, INSM is -43.73% relative to its price target of 42.56. This suggests that INSM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. UNVR has a beta of 1.60 and INSM’s beta is 3.06. UNVR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. UNVR has a short ratio of 6.24 compared to a short interest of 16.06 for INSM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNVR.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) beats Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNVR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, UNVR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, UNVR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.