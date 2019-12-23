Under Armour, Inc. (UA) vs. At Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Under Armour, Inc. have increased by more than 19.36% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.53% or $0.29 and now trades at $19.30. The shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), has slumped by -81.60% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.30 and have been able to report a change of 17.35% over the past one week.

The stock of Under Armour, Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. UA has an EBITDA margin of 5.26%, this implies that the underlying business of UA is more profitable. These figures suggest that UA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CYCN.

UA currently trades at a forward P/E of 41.06, a P/B of 4.05, while CYCN trades at a P/B of 0.53, and a P/S of 21.03. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, UA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of UA is currently at a -22.8% to its one-year price target of 25.00. Looking at its rival pricing, CYCN is at a -54% relative to its price target of 5.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), UA is given a 3.00 while 3.00 placed for CYCN. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for UA is 4.79 while that of CYCN is just 1.87. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CYCN stock.

The stock of Under Armour, Inc. defeats that of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with UA taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. UA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, UA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for UA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.