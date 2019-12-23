Uncovering the next great stocks: ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)

The shares of ONEOK, Inc. have increased by more than 39.37% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.64% or $1.21 and now trades at $75.19. The shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), has jumped by 12.70% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $6.30 and have been able to report a change of -7.49% over the past one week.

The stock of ONEOK, Inc. and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. OKE has an EBITDA margin of 24.11%, this implies that the underlying business of RBS is more profitable. The ROI of OKE is 9.20% while that of RBS is 7.10%. These figures suggest that OKE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of RBS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, OKE’s free cash flow per share is a negative -8.07.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of OKE is 2.01 compared to 1.31 for RBS. OKE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RBS.

OKE currently trades at a forward P/E of 19.39, a P/B of 5.00, and a P/S of 2.93 while RBS trades at a forward P/E of 21.07, a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 2.66. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OKE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of OKE is currently at a -1.25% to its one-year price target of 76.14.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for OKE is 6.13 while that of RBS is just 1.45. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RBS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of ONEOK, Inc. defeats that of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc when the two are compared, with OKE taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. OKE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OKE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OKE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.