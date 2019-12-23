UBS Group AG (UBS) vs. Celanese Corporation (CE): Which is the Better Investment?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares are up more than 0.08% this year and recently decreased -0.48% or -$0.06 to settle at $12.39. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), on the other hand, is up 37.10% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $123.35 and has returned -0.90% during the past week.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect UBS to grow earnings at a 4.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CE is expected to grow at a 4.10% annual rate. All else equal, UBS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.32% for Celanese Corporation (CE). UBS’s ROI is 1.60% while CE has a ROI of 15.90%. The interpretation is that CE’s business generates a higher return on investment than UBS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. UBS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, CE’s free cash flow per share was +1.93. On a percent-of-sales basis, UBS’s free cash flow was -2.13% while CE converted 3.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UBS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.88 versus a D/E of 1.36 for CE. UBS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UBS trades at a forward P/E of 9.81, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 2.95, compared to a forward P/E of 11.12, a P/B of 5.51, and a P/S of 2.31 for CE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UBS is currently priced at a -9.56% to its one-year price target of 13.70. Comparatively, CE is -3.1% relative to its price target of 127.30. This suggests that UBS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. UBS has a beta of 1.23 and CE’s beta is 1.34. UBS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UBS has a short ratio of 4.35 compared to a short interest of 2.21 for CE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CE.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) beats UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.