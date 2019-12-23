Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) vs. Waste Management, Inc. (WM): Breaking Down the Meat Products Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares are up more than 70.15% this year and recently increased 1.25% or $1.12 to settle at $90.86. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), on the other hand, is up 27.16% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $113.16 and has returned 1.02% during the past week.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) and Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) are the two most active stocks in the Meat Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TSN to grow earnings at a 10.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WM is expected to grow at a 8.25% annual rate. All else equal, TSN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.42% for Waste Management, Inc. (WM). TSN’s ROI is 9.60% while WM has a ROI of 14.30%. The interpretation is that WM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TSN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TSN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.29. Comparatively, WM’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSN’s free cash flow was 1.11% while WM converted 1.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TSN has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.90 for WM. This means that WM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TSN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.85 versus a D/E of 1.97 for WM. WM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TSN trades at a forward P/E of 12.36, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 0.77, compared to a forward P/E of 24.42, a P/B of 7.08, and a P/S of 3.11 for WM. TSN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TSN is currently priced at a -7.64% to its one-year price target of 98.38. Comparatively, WM is -9.59% relative to its price target of 125.17. This suggests that WM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TSN has a beta of 0.43 and WM’s beta is 0.60. TSN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TSN has a short ratio of 1.64 compared to a short interest of 2.38 for WM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSN.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) beats Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TSN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TSN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.