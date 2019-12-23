The Wendy’s Company (WEN) vs. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Breaking Down the Restaurants Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares are up more than 42.60% this year and recently increased 0.68% or $0.15 to settle at $22.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), on the other hand, is up 21.13% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $138.01 and has returned 1.52% during the past week.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect WEN to grow earnings at a 12.08% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KMB is expected to grow at a 5.39% annual rate. All else equal, WEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.63% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). WEN’s ROI is 3.70% while KMB has a ROI of 24.20%. The interpretation is that KMB’s business generates a higher return on investment than WEN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, KMB’s free cash flow per share was +0.68. On a percent-of-sales basis, WEN’s free cash flow was 2.75% while KMB converted 1.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WEN has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 0.70 for KMB. This means that WEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

WEN trades at a forward P/E of 34.57, a P/B of 7.89, and a P/S of 3.03, compared to a forward P/E of 19.08, and a P/S of 2.57 for KMB. WEN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WEN is currently priced at a -1.77% to its one-year price target of 22.66. Comparatively, KMB is -0.45% relative to its price target of 138.64. This suggests that WEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WEN has a beta of 0.65 and KMB’s beta is 0.52. KMB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WEN has a short ratio of 4.30 compared to a short interest of 5.18 for KMB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WEN.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) beats The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KMB is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KMB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,