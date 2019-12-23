The Unilever Group (UN) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Go Head-to-head

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) shares are up more than 6.54% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.13 to settle at $57.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), on the other hand, is up 34.31% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $245.84 and has returned 9.44% during the past week.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect UN to grow earnings at a 9.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IAC is expected to grow at a 37.69% annual rate. All else equal, IAC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.89% for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC). UN’s ROI is 24.70% while IAC has a ROI of 13.20%. The interpretation is that UN’s business generates a higher return on investment than IAC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, UN’s free cash flow was 0% while IAC converted 6.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UN trades at a forward P/E of 19.14, a P/B of 11.41, and a P/S of 2.64, compared to a forward P/E of 47.34, a P/B of 7.16, and a P/S of 4.34 for IAC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UN is currently priced at a -18.11% to its one-year price target of 70.00. Comparatively, IAC is -12.04% relative to its price target of 279.50. This suggests that UN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. UN has a beta of 0.45 and IAC’s beta is 0.88. UN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. UN has a short ratio of 1.77 compared to a short interest of 5.21 for IAC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UN.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) beats IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, UN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.