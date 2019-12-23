The Progressive Corporation (PGR) vs. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Comparing the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares are up more than 18.95% this year and recently increased 0.91% or $0.65 to settle at $71.76. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), on the other hand, is up 30.96% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $31.60 and has returned 4.08% during the past week.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PGR to grow earnings at a 5.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNQ is expected to grow at a 4.64% annual rate. All else equal, PGR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has an EBITDA margin of 11.4%. This suggests that PGR underlying business is more profitable PGR’s ROI is 18.90% while CNQ has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that PGR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNQ’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PGR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.74. Comparatively, CNQ’s free cash flow per share was +0.99. On a percent-of-sales basis, PGR’s free cash flow was 5.01% while CNQ converted 7.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PGR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 0.70 for CNQ. CNQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PGR trades at a forward P/E of 13.40, a P/B of 3.08, and a P/S of 1.15, compared to a forward P/E of 14.22, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 2.38 for CNQ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PGR is currently priced at a -13.79% to its one-year price target of 83.24. Comparatively, CNQ is -22.43% relative to its price target of 40.74. This suggests that CNQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PGR has a beta of 0.62 and CNQ’s beta is 1.24. PGR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PGR has a short ratio of 1.29 compared to a short interest of 3.13 for CNQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGR.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) beats Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PGR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PGR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, PGR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.