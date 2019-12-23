TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) is better stock pick than At FGL Holdings (FG)

The shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. have increased by more than 35.92% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.59% or $0.09 and now trades at $15.25. The shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG), has jumped by 56.46% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $10.42 and have been able to report a change of 13.51% over the past one week.

The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. and FGL Holdings were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TERP has an EBITDA margin of 66.25%, this implies that the underlying business of TERP is more profitable. The ROI of TERP is 1.00% while that of FG is 2.90%. These figures suggest that FG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TERP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TERP’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01, while that of FG is positive 0.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of TERP is 3.41 compared to 0.22 for FG. TERP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than FG.

TERP currently trades at a forward P/E of 75.87, a P/B of 1.74, and a P/S of 3.63 while FG trades at a forward P/E of 6.62, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 1.67. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, FG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TERP is currently at a -6.9% to its one-year price target of 16.38. Looking at its rival pricing, FG is at a 3.27% relative to its price target of 10.09.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TERP is given a 3.00 while 2.70 placed for FG. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TERP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TERP is 1.88 while that of FG is just 5.28. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TERP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. defeats that of FGL Holdings when the two are compared, with TERP taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. TERP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TERP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TERP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.