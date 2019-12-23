Teradata Corporation (TDC) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Go Head-to-head

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) shares are down more than -30.32% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.08 to settle at $26.73. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), on the other hand, is down -56.05% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.14 and has returned 7.33% during the past week.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect TDC to grow earnings at a 15.23% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Teradata Corporation (TDC) has an EBITDA margin of 10.54%. This suggests that TDC underlying business is more profitable TDC’s ROI is 3.80% while PHIO has a ROI of -54.10%. The interpretation is that TDC’s business generates a higher return on investment than PHIO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TDC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, PHIO’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, TDC’s free cash flow was -1.2% while PHIO converted -2.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TDC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TDC has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 4.60 for PHIO. This means that PHIO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TDC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.81 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PHIO. TDC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TDC trades at a forward P/E of 18.17, a P/B of 9.22, and a P/S of 1.51, compared to a P/B of 0.48, and a P/S of 238.08 for PHIO. TDC is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TDC is currently priced at a -15.03% to its one-year price target of 31.46. Comparatively, PHIO is -93% relative to its price target of 2.00. This suggests that PHIO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TDC has a beta of 1.12 and PHIO’s beta is 1.47. TDC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TDC has a short ratio of 8.88 compared to a short interest of 0.44 for PHIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PHIO.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) beats Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PHIO is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PHIO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, PHIO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PHIO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.