Teck Resources Limited (TECK) vs. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX): Comparing the Industrial Metals & Minerals Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) shares are down more than -21.54% this year and recently decreased -1.17% or -$0.2 to settle at $16.90. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), on the other hand, is up 20.05% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $19.70 and has returned -1.55% during the past week.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TECK to grow earnings at a -9.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SHLX is expected to grow at a 10.41% annual rate. All else equal, SHLX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 131.77% for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX). TECK’s ROI is 11.80% while SHLX has a ROI of 3.90%. The interpretation is that TECK’s business generates a higher return on investment than SHLX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TECK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, SHLX’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, TECK’s free cash flow was -0.51% while SHLX converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SHLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TECK has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 6.50 for SHLX. This means that SHLX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TECK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.83 for SHLX. SHLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TECK trades at a forward P/E of 8.55, a P/B of 0.53, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a forward P/E of 11.77, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 8.90 for SHLX. TECK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TECK is currently priced at a -47.38% to its one-year price target of 32.12. Comparatively, SHLX is -4.97% relative to its price target of 20.73. This suggests that TECK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TECK has a beta of 1.46 and SHLX’s beta is 1.06. SHLX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TECK has a short ratio of 1.40 compared to a short interest of 5.05 for SHLX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TECK.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) beats Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TECK generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TECK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TECK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TECK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.