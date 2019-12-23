TechnipFMC plc (FTI) vs. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC): Comparing the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares are up more than 4.75% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.03 to settle at $20.51. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC), on the other hand, is up 39.60% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $49.21 and has returned -0.53% during the past week.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FTI to grow earnings at a 38.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRC is expected to grow at a 37.47% annual rate. All else equal, FTI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 104.48% for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). FTI’s ROI is -9.10% while SRC has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that SRC’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.12. Comparatively, SRC’s free cash flow per share was +0.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, FTI’s free cash flow was -0.43% while SRC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SRC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FTI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.66 for SRC. SRC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FTI trades at a forward P/E of 14.14, a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 0.70, compared to a forward P/E of 42.24, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 9.26 for SRC. FTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FTI is currently priced at a -28.06% to its one-year price target of 28.51. Comparatively, SRC is -9.01% relative to its price target of 54.08. This suggests that FTI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FTI has a short ratio of 2.51 compared to a short interest of 3.44 for SRC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTI.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) beats Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTI is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FTI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FTI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.