TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) vs. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Breaking Down the Investment Brokerage – National Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) shares are up more than 2.43% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.07 to settle at $50.15. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), on the other hand, is up 11.98% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $22.16 and has returned -0.49% during the past week.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AMTD to grow earnings at a -8.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ASB is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, ASB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 72.28% for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). AMTD’s ROI is 19.00% while ASB has a ROI of 18.20%. The interpretation is that AMTD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ASB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AMTD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.37. Comparatively, ASB’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMTD’s free cash flow was 39.33% while ASB converted 6.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMTD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AMTD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.22 for ASB. AMTD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AMTD trades at a forward P/E of 16.52, a P/B of 3.15, and a P/S of 4.51, compared to a forward P/E of 12.21, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 2.91 for ASB. AMTD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AMTD is currently priced at a 0.16% to its one-year price target of 50.07. Comparatively, ASB is 1.74% relative to its price target of 21.78. This suggests that AMTD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AMTD has a beta of 1.29 and ASB’s beta is 1.21. ASB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AMTD has a short ratio of 0.91 compared to a short interest of 3.29 for ASB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMTD.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) beats TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ASB generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ASB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,