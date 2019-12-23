Taking Tally Of IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

The shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. have increased by more than 526.67% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 6.36% or $0.45 and now trades at $7.52. The shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), has jumped by 15.15% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $85.67 and have been able to report a change of 0.97% over the past one week.

The stock of IVERIC bio, Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that ABC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ISEE.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ISEE is 10.40 and that of ABC is 1.00. This implies that it is easier for ISEE to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ABC. The debt ratio of ISEE is 0.00 compared to 1.56 for ABC. ABC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ISEE.

ISEE currently trades at a P/B of 3.50, while ABC trades at a forward P/E of 10.57, a P/B of 6.31, and a P/S of 0.10. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ISEE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ISEE is currently at a 408.11% to its one-year price target of 1.48. Looking at its rival pricing, ABC is at a -8.26% relative to its price target of 93.38.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ISEE is given a 3.00 while 2.60 placed for ABC. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ISEE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ISEE is 0.84 while that of ABC is just 6.33. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ISEE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of IVERIC bio, Inc. defeats that of AmerisourceBergen Corporation when the two are compared, with ISEE taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ISEE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ISEE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ISEE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.