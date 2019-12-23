SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) is better stock pick than At Discover Financial Services (DFS)

The shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. have decreased by more than -29.36% this year alone. The shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), has jumped by 47.00% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $86.70 and have been able to report a change of 0.02% over the past one week.

The stock of SunCoke Energy, Inc. and Discover Financial Services were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that SXC will grow it’s earning at a 8.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to DFS which will have a positive growth at a 10.20% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of DFS implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SXC has an EBITDA margin of 16.67%, this implies that the underlying business of DFS is more profitable. The ROI of SXC is 8.70% while that of DFS is 12.90%. These figures suggest that DFS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SXC.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SXC’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.77, while that of DFS is positive 4.76.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of SXC is 1.50 compared to 2.19 for DFS. DFS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SXC.

SXC currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.42, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 0.33 while DFS trades at a forward P/E of 9.09, a P/B of 2.46, and a P/S of 2.28. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SXC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SXC is currently at a -27.49% to its one-year price target of 8.33. Looking at its rival pricing, DFS is at a -6.02% relative to its price target of 92.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SXC is given a 2.00 while 2.30 placed for DFS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for DFS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SXC is 3.98 while that of DFS is just 3.35. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for DFS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of SunCoke Energy, Inc. defeats that of Discover Financial Services when the two are compared, with SXC taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. SXC happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SXC is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SXC is better on when it is viewed on short interest.