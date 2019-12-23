STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) vs. Concho Resources Inc. (CXO): Comparing the REIT – Industrial Industry’s Most Active Stocks

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shares are up more than 26.21% this year and recently increased 0.64% or $0.2 to settle at $31.40. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), on the other hand, is down -18.76% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $83.51 and has returned 6.04% during the past week.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect STAG to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CXO is expected to grow at a 7.25% annual rate. All else equal, CXO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 83.73% for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO). STAG’s ROI is 2.50% while CXO has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that CXO’s business generates a higher return on investment than STAG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. STAG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.00. Comparatively, CXO’s free cash flow per share was -0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, STAG’s free cash flow was -0.08% while CXO converted -1.99% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STAG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STAG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 0.24 for CXO. STAG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

STAG trades at a forward P/E of 92.35, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 10.69, compared to a forward P/E of 20.68, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 3.77 for CXO. STAG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. STAG is currently priced at a -7.86% to its one-year price target of 34.08. Comparatively, CXO is -17.79% relative to its price target of 101.58. This suggests that CXO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. STAG has a beta of 0.86 and CXO’s beta is 1.33. STAG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. STAG has a short ratio of 3.10 compared to a short interest of 4.97 for CXO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STAG.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) beats STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CXO is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CXO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CXO is more undervalued relative to its price target.