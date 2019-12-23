SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) vs. Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH): Which is the Better Investment?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) shares are up more than 34.87% this year and recently decreased -0.21% or -$0.13 to settle at $60.84. Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), on the other hand, is down -96.93% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.34 and has returned -17.74% during the past week.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SSNC to grow earnings at a 18.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WTRH is expected to grow at a 26.00% annual rate. All else equal, WTRH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) has an EBITDA margin of 36.7%. This suggests that SSNC underlying business is more profitable SSNC’s ROI is 2.80% while WTRH has a ROI of -15.70%. The interpretation is that SSNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than WTRH’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SSNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.11. Comparatively, WTRH’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, SSNC’s free cash flow was 8.2% while WTRH converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SSNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SSNC has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.70 for WTRH. This means that WTRH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SSNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.58 versus a D/E of 2.82 for WTRH. WTRH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SSNC trades at a forward P/E of 15.00, a P/B of 3.20, and a P/S of 3.39, compared to a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 0.12 for WTRH. SSNC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SSNC is currently priced at a -8.32% to its one-year price target of 66.36. Comparatively, WTRH is -92.15% relative to its price target of 4.33. This suggests that WTRH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SSNC has a beta of 1.31 and WTRH’s beta is 0.47. WTRH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SSNC has a short ratio of 2.26 compared to a short interest of 4.51 for WTRH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SSNC.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) beats SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WTRH is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, WTRH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, WTRH is more undervalued relative to its price target.