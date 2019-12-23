Should You Buy Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) or Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)?

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares are up more than 1.35% this year and recently decreased -0.05% or -$0.01 to settle at $19.54. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), on the other hand, is up 20.76% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $38.63 and has returned -0.46% during the past week.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VOD to grow earnings at a 13.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SNV is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, VOD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 62.25% for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV). VOD’s ROI is -2.10% while SNV has a ROI of 27.70%. The interpretation is that SNV’s business generates a higher return on investment than VOD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, VOD’s free cash flow was 0% while SNV converted 5.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VOD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.24 versus a D/E of 0.50 for SNV. VOD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VOD trades at a forward P/E of 11.17, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a forward P/E of 10.52, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 2.96 for SNV. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VOD is currently priced at a -35.43% to its one-year price target of 30.26. Comparatively, SNV is -4.97% relative to its price target of 40.65. This suggests that VOD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VOD has a beta of 0.73 and SNV’s beta is 1.36. VOD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VOD has a short ratio of 1.42 compared to a short interest of 2.89 for SNV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VOD.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) beats Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VOD is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, VOD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, VOD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VOD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.