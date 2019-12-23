Should You Buy Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) or Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares are up more than 27.08% this year and recently increased 0.72% or $0.68 to settle at $95.27. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), on the other hand, is up 34.37% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $26.23 and has returned -0.30% during the past week.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VLO to grow earnings at a 4.36% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has an EBITDA margin of 5.34%. This suggests that VLO underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VLO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.42. Comparatively, PTLA’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, VLO’s free cash flow was 0.5% while PTLA converted -0.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. VLO has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 5.90 for PTLA. This means that PTLA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VLO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 1.32 for PTLA. PTLA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VLO trades at a forward P/E of 9.65, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a P/B of 8.98, and a P/S of 19.41 for PTLA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VLO is currently priced at a -12.4% to its one-year price target of 108.76. Comparatively, PTLA is -33.04% relative to its price target of 39.17. This suggests that PTLA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VLO has a beta of 1.47 and PTLA’s beta is 2.04. VLO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VLO has a short ratio of 2.68 compared to a short interest of 17.95 for PTLA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VLO.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) beats Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VLO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, VLO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.