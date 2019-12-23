Should You Buy United Technologies Corporation (UTX) or Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)?

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares are up more than 40.39% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.78 to settle at $149.49. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), on the other hand, is up 39.43% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $39.92 and has returned 8.27% during the past week.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect UTX to grow earnings at a 8.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HTHT is expected to grow at a 9.86% annual rate. All else equal, HTHT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.7% for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT). UTX’s ROI is 7.90% while HTHT has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that HTHT’s business generates a higher return on investment than UTX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. UTX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.56. Comparatively, HTHT’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, UTX’s free cash flow was 2.03% while HTHT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. UTX has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.60 for HTHT. This means that UTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UTX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.10 versus a D/E of 1.18 for HTHT. HTHT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UTX trades at a forward P/E of 17.11, a P/B of 3.16, and a P/S of 1.70, compared to a forward P/E of 37.48, a P/B of 10.79, and a P/S of 7.33 for HTHT. UTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UTX is currently priced at a -6.98% to its one-year price target of 160.71. Comparatively, HTHT is 7.89% relative to its price target of 37.00. This suggests that UTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. UTX has a beta of 1.22 and HTHT’s beta is 1.81. UTX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. UTX has a short ratio of 2.70 compared to a short interest of 12.10 for HTHT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UTX.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) beats Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UTX is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UTX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.