Should You Buy The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) or Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares are up more than 37.04% this year and recently decreased -0.44% or -$1.01 to settle at $228.93. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), on the other hand, is up 8.39% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $111.06 and has returned 0.64% during the past week.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GS to grow earnings at a 3.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CTXS is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, CTXS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.09% for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS). GS’s ROI is 1.70% while CTXS has a ROI of 24.10%. The interpretation is that CTXS’s business generates a higher return on investment than GS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.41. Comparatively, CTXS’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, GS’s free cash flow was 5.23% while CTXS converted 2.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.15 versus a D/E of 1.04 for CTXS. GS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GS trades at a forward P/E of 9.53, a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 1.51, compared to a forward P/E of 20.44, a P/B of 20.30, and a P/S of 4.85 for CTXS. GS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GS is currently priced at a -5.93% to its one-year price target of 243.36. Comparatively, CTXS is -1.97% relative to its price target of 113.29. This suggests that GS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GS has a beta of 1.37 and CTXS’s beta is 1.06. CTXS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GS has a short ratio of 2.77 compared to a short interest of 3.09 for CTXS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GS.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) beats Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GS is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.