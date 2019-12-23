Should You Buy Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) or Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)?

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) shares are down more than -9.20% this year and recently decreased -0.05% or -$0.01 to settle at $22.10. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), on the other hand, is up 17.74% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $46.31 and has returned 3.76% during the past week.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) and Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TGE to grow earnings at a -14.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GBCI is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GBCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 54.21% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI). TGE’s ROI is 6.00% while GBCI has a ROI of 23.00%. The interpretation is that GBCI’s business generates a higher return on investment than TGE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TGE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, GBCI’s free cash flow per share was +0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, TGE’s free cash flow was 0.01% while GBCI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TGE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.87 versus a D/E of 0.37 for GBCI. TGE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TGE trades at a forward P/E of 21.25, a P/B of 2.14, and a P/S of 7.27, compared to a forward P/E of 19.21, a P/B of 2.14, and a P/S of 8.08 for GBCI. TGE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TGE is currently priced at a 8.33% to its one-year price target of 20.40. Comparatively, GBCI is 6.88% relative to its price target of 43.33. This suggests that GBCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TGE has a beta of 0.66 and GBCI’s beta is 1.17. TGE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TGE has a short ratio of 0.94 compared to a short interest of 18.12 for GBCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGE.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) beats Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GBCI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. GBCI is more undervalued relative to its price target.