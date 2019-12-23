Should You Buy SunPower Corporation (SPWR) or Premier, Inc. (PINC)?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares are up more than 55.33% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.03 to settle at $7.72. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC), on the other hand, is up 5.27% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $39.32 and has returned 3.77% during the past week.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SPWR to grow earnings at a -0.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PINC is expected to grow at a 7.86% annual rate. All else equal, PINC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. SPWR’s ROI is -66.70% while PINC has a ROI of 32.20%. The interpretation is that PINC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPWR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SPWR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, PINC’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPWR’s free cash flow was -3.64% while PINC converted 6.71% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PINC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SPWR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.40 for PINC. This means that PINC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SPWR trades at a forward P/E of 56.76, and a P/S of 0.75, compared to a forward P/E of 12.96, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 3.81 for PINC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SPWR is currently priced at a -13.84% to its one-year price target of 8.96. Comparatively, PINC is -6.51% relative to its price target of 42.06. This suggests that SPWR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SPWR has a beta of 2.18 and PINC’s beta is 0.38. PINC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SPWR has a short ratio of 4.69 compared to a short interest of 9.92 for PINC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPWR.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) beats SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PINC has lower financial risk, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.