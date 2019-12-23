Should You Buy Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) or First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) shares are up more than 15.12% this year and recently decreased -1.26% or -$0.41 to settle at $32.20. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), on the other hand, is up 34.99% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $57.31 and has returned 4.24% during the past week.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SU to grow earnings at a 8.38% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FSLR is expected to grow at a 35.63% annual rate. All else equal, FSLR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.41% for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR). SU’s ROI is 7.70% while FSLR has a ROI of 0.50%. The interpretation is that SU’s business generates a higher return on investment than FSLR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, FSLR’s free cash flow per share was -4.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, SU’s free cash flow was 3.17% while FSLR converted -22.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SU has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 4.00 for FSLR. This means that FSLR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.09 for FSLR. SU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SU trades at a forward P/E of 13.44, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 1.76, compared to a forward P/E of 16.26, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 2.55 for FSLR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SU is currently priced at a -24.82% to its one-year price target of 42.83. Comparatively, FSLR is -19.19% relative to its price target of 70.92. This suggests that SU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SU has a beta of 1.09 and FSLR’s beta is 1.31. SU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SU has a short ratio of 6.12 compared to a short interest of 8.71 for FSLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SU.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) beats First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SU generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, SU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.