Should You Buy Prologis, Inc. (PLD) or Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)?

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares are up more than 49.91% this year and recently increased 0.82% or $0.72 to settle at $88.03. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), on the other hand, is down -32.35% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $24.42 and has returned 8.53% during the past week.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PLD to grow earnings at a -6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Prologis, Inc. (PLD) has an EBITDA margin of 103.68%. This suggests that PLD underlying business is more profitable PLD’s ROI is 2.40% while AERI has a ROI of -92.10%. The interpretation is that PLD’s business generates a higher return on investment than AERI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, AERI’s free cash flow per share was -0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, PLD’s free cash flow was 7.43% while AERI converted -0.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 0.88 for AERI. AERI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PLD trades at a forward P/E of 58.22, a P/B of 2.47, and a P/S of 16.77, compared to a P/B of 5.31, and a P/S of 18.15 for AERI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PLD is currently priced at a -6.55% to its one-year price target of 94.20. Comparatively, AERI is -40.44% relative to its price target of 41.00. This suggests that AERI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PLD has a beta of 1.00 and AERI’s beta is 0.48. AERI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PLD has a short ratio of 4.65 compared to a short interest of 12.08 for AERI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PLD.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, PLD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.