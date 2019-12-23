Should You Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) or Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)?

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares are down more than -5.33% this year and recently decreased -0.04% or -$0.01 to settle at $24.33. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM), on the other hand, is up 34.20% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $24.76 and has returned 3.86% during the past week.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect NOV to grow earnings at a 41.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IRDM is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, NOV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 76.5% for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM). NOV’s ROI is 0.90% while IRDM has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that IRDM’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOV’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NOV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.69. Comparatively, IRDM’s free cash flow per share was +0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, NOV’s free cash flow was 3.15% while IRDM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NOV has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 0.90 for IRDM. This means that NOV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NOV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 1.18 for IRDM. IRDM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NOV trades at a forward P/E of 27.68, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a P/B of 2.09, and a P/S of 5.80 for IRDM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NOV is currently priced at a -6.28% to its one-year price target of 25.96. Comparatively, IRDM is -18.82% relative to its price target of 30.50. This suggests that IRDM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NOV has a beta of 1.36 and IRDM’s beta is 2.05. NOV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NOV has a short ratio of 5.41 compared to a short interest of 12.14 for IRDM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NOV.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) beats Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NOV is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NOV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, NOV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.