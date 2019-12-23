Should You Buy Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) or Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX)?

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares are up more than 29.63% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.48 to settle at $119.73. Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX), on the other hand, is up 50.32% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $16.58 and has returned 10.24% during the past week.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) are the two most active stocks in the Home Improvement Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LOW to grow earnings at a 15.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) has an EBITDA margin of 7.74%. This suggests that LOW underlying business is more profitable LOW’s ROI is 14.80% while CYRX has a ROI of -16.30%. The interpretation is that LOW’s business generates a higher return on investment than CYRX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LOW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.39. Comparatively, CYRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, LOW’s free cash flow was -0.42% while CYRX converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CYRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LOW has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 17.90 for CYRX. This means that CYRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LOW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.26 versus a D/E of 0.13 for CYRX. LOW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LOW trades at a forward P/E of 17.91, a P/B of 37.42, and a P/S of 1.28, compared to a P/B of 5.37, and a P/S of 19.46 for CYRX. LOW is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LOW is currently priced at a -9.6% to its one-year price target of 132.44. Comparatively, CYRX is -31.32% relative to its price target of 24.14. This suggests that CYRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. LOW has a beta of 1.27 and CYRX’s beta is 0.76. CYRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LOW has a short ratio of 2.86 compared to a short interest of 13.30 for CYRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LOW.

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) beats Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CYRX is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CYRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CYRX is more undervalued relative to its price target.