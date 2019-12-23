Should You Buy LKQ Corporation (LKQ) or Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares are up more than 51.41% this year and recently increased 0.50% or $0.18 to settle at $35.93. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), on the other hand, is down -25.90% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $6.78 and has returned -2.02% during the past week.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LKQ to grow earnings at a 33.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has an EBITDA margin of 8.92%. This suggests that LKQ underlying business is more profitable LKQ’s ROI is 7.60% while DVAX has a ROI of -93.50%. The interpretation is that LKQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than DVAX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LKQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.85. Comparatively, DVAX’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, LKQ’s free cash flow was 2.19% while DVAX converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LKQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. LKQ has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 4.90 for DVAX. This means that DVAX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LKQ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 4.53 for DVAX. DVAX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LKQ trades at a forward P/E of 13.98, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 0.88, compared to a P/B of 13.04, and a P/S of 19.37 for DVAX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LKQ is currently priced at a -10.64% to its one-year price target of 40.21. Comparatively, DVAX is -51.57% relative to its price target of 14.00. This suggests that DVAX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. LKQ has a beta of 1.32 and DVAX’s beta is 0.63. DVAX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LKQ has a short ratio of 1.92 compared to a short interest of 12.19 for DVAX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LKQ.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LKQ is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LKQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, LKQ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.