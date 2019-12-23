Should You Buy Lennar Corporation (LEN) or Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares are up more than 44.67% this year and recently increased 2.53% or $1.4 to settle at $56.64. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), on the other hand, is up 84.75% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $23.50 and has returned 0.51% during the past week.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LEN to grow earnings at a 9.85% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CY is expected to grow at a -2.20% annual rate. All else equal, LEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.78% for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY). LEN’s ROI is 7.30% while CY has a ROI of 16.00%. The interpretation is that CY’s business generates a higher return on investment than LEN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. LEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.52. Comparatively, CY’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, LEN’s free cash flow was 3.89% while CY converted 0.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 0.39 for CY. LEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LEN trades at a forward P/E of 9.39, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a forward P/E of 18.73, a P/B of 4.14, and a P/S of 3.86 for CY. LEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LEN is currently priced at a -13.75% to its one-year price target of 65.67. Comparatively, CY is -1.26% relative to its price target of 23.80. This suggests that LEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. LEN has a beta of 1.03 and CY’s beta is 1.85. LEN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LEN has a short ratio of 4.12 compared to a short interest of 10.60 for CY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LEN.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) beats Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LEN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, LEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LEN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.