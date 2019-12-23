Should You Buy International Paper Company (IP) or Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN)?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares are up more than 14.32% this year and recently increased 0.37% or $0.17 to settle at $46.14. Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN), on the other hand, is down -75.55% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.34 and has returned 55.81% during the past week.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect IP to grow earnings at a -1.77% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.15% for Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN). IP’s ROI is 12.90% while JASN has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that IP’s business generates a higher return on investment than JASN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. IP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.01. Comparatively, JASN’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, IP’s free cash flow was 1.7% while JASN converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. IP has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 3.10 for JASN. This means that JASN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

IP trades at a forward P/E of 12.09, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a P/S of 0.02 for JASN. IP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IP is currently priced at a -2.35% to its one-year price target of 47.25. Comparatively, JASN is -90.29% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that JASN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. IP has a beta of 1.53 and JASN’s beta is 1.11. JASN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IP has a short ratio of 4.21 compared to a short interest of 1.14 for JASN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JASN.

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) beats International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JASN generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JASN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JASN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JASN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.