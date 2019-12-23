Should You Buy H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) or Element Solutions Inc (ESI)?

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares are down more than -6.86% this year and recently increased 0.85% or $0.2 to settle at $23.63. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), on the other hand, is up 12.49% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $11.62 and has returned 2.65% during the past week.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HRB to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ESI is expected to grow at a 27.60% annual rate. All else equal, ESI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) has an EBITDA margin of 20.18%. This suggests that HRB underlying business is more profitable HRB’s ROI is 25.40% while ESI has a ROI of 2.40%. The interpretation is that HRB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ESI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HRB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.46. Comparatively, ESI’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, HRB’s free cash flow was -9.21% while ESI converted 2.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ESI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. HRB has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 2.90 for ESI. This means that ESI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HRB trades at a forward P/E of 9.50, and a P/S of 1.47, compared to a forward P/E of 12.37, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 1.57 for ESI. HRB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HRB is currently priced at a -4.83% to its one-year price target of 24.83. Comparatively, ESI is -12.57% relative to its price target of 13.29. This suggests that ESI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. HRB has a beta of 0.22 and ESI’s beta is 2.14. HRB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HRB has a short ratio of 9.79 compared to a short interest of 5.60 for ESI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ESI.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) beats H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ESI is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HRB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ESI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ESI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.