Should You Buy FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) or Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) shares are up more than 17.95% this year and recently decreased -0.49% or -$0.03 to settle at $6.11. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), on the other hand, is up 10.46% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $92.17 and has returned -2.91% during the past week.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FSK to grow earnings at a -0.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TSCO is expected to grow at a 10.87% annual rate. All else equal, TSCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 11.14% for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FSK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, TSCO’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, FSK’s free cash flow was -0.05% while TSCO converted -0.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FSK trades at a forward P/E of 7.73, a P/B of 0.78, and a P/S of 4.48, compared to a forward P/E of 17.57, a P/B of 7.35, and a P/S of 1.31 for TSCO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FSK is currently priced at a -12.71% to its one-year price target of 7.00. Comparatively, TSCO is -15.57% relative to its price target of 109.17. This suggests that TSCO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FSK has a short ratio of 1.39 compared to a short interest of 1.62 for TSCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FSK.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) beats FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSCO has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. TSCO is more undervalued relative to its price target.