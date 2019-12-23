Should You Buy Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) or Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares are up more than 58.76% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.17 to settle at $116.67. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), on the other hand, is up 2.69% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $2.67 and has returned 11.72% during the past week.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) and Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FISV to grow earnings at a 19.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 55.76% for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI). FISV’s ROI is 16.70% while IPI has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that FISV’s business generates a higher return on investment than IPI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FISV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.37. Comparatively, IPI’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, FISV’s free cash flow was 16% while IPI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FISV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. FISV has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.60 for IPI. This means that IPI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FISV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 0.16 for IPI. FISV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FISV trades at a forward P/E of 23.51, a P/B of 2.09, and a P/S of 10.30, compared to a forward P/E of 14.20, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 1.41 for IPI. FISV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FISV is currently priced at a -6.21% to its one-year price target of 124.39. Comparatively, IPI is -18.1% relative to its price target of 3.26. This suggests that IPI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FISV has a beta of 0.79 and IPI’s beta is 1.19. FISV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FISV has a short ratio of 4.65 compared to a short interest of 5.04 for IPI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FISV.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) beats Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IPI is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IPI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IPI is more undervalued relative to its price target.