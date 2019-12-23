Should You Buy FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) or NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)?

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares are up more than 30.01% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.11 to settle at $48.82. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), on the other hand, is up 126.72% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $28.59 and has returned 8.21% during the past week.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FE to grow earnings at a -6.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NEO is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, NEO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.65% for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO). FE’s ROI is 7.20% while NEO has a ROI of 2.00%. The interpretation is that FE’s business generates a higher return on investment than NEO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, NEO’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, FE’s free cash flow was 1.97% while NEO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FE has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 4.20 for NEO. This means that NEO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.86 versus a D/E of 0.22 for NEO. FE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FE trades at a forward P/E of 19.61, a P/B of 3.61, and a P/S of 2.38, compared to a forward P/E of 78.54, a P/B of 5.98, and a P/S of 7.66 for NEO. FE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FE is currently priced at a -4.78% to its one-year price target of 51.27. Comparatively, NEO is -0.42% relative to its price target of 28.71. This suggests that FE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FE has a beta of 0.20 and NEO’s beta is 1.04. FE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FE has a short ratio of 1.98 compared to a short interest of 8.54 for NEO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FE.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) beats NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, FE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.