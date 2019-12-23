Should You Buy Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) or comScore, Inc. (SCOR)?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shares are down more than -8.66% this year and recently decreased -0.52% or -$0.15 to settle at $28.80. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), on the other hand, is down -63.48% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $5.27 and has returned 13.58% during the past week.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ELAN to grow earnings at a 8.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SCOR is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, SCOR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. ELAN’s ROI is 2.00% while SCOR has a ROI of -19.50%. The interpretation is that ELAN’s business generates a higher return on investment than SCOR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ELAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, SCOR’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, ELAN’s free cash flow was 0.12% while SCOR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ELAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ELAN has a current ratio of 3.10 compared to 0.80 for SCOR. This means that ELAN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ELAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 0.70 for SCOR. SCOR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ELAN trades at a forward P/E of 23.76, a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 3.50, compared to a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 0.87 for SCOR. ELAN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ELAN is currently priced at a -14.74% to its one-year price target of 33.78. Comparatively, SCOR is 7.55% relative to its price target of 4.90. This suggests that ELAN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ELAN has a short ratio of 3.57 compared to a short interest of 4.69 for SCOR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ELAN.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) beats comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ELAN generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ELAN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ELAN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.