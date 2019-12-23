Should You Buy Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) or Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares are up more than 10.39% this year and recently increased 1.11% or $1.21 to settle at $110.24.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DRI to grow earnings at a 8.72% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.83%. This suggests that DRI underlying business is more profitable DRI’s ROI is 23.20% while EXK has a ROI of -9.00%. The interpretation is that DRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DRI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.41. Comparatively, EXK’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRI’s free cash flow was -0.59% while EXK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DRI has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 3.30 for EXK. This means that EXK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DRI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.07 for EXK. EXK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DRI trades at a forward P/E of 16.28, a P/B of 5.69, and a P/S of 1.58, compared to a forward P/E of 48.86, a P/B of 2.17, and a P/S of 2.52 for EXK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DRI is currently priced at a -12.03% to its one-year price target of 125.32. Comparatively, EXK is -52.54% relative to its price target of 4.53. This suggests that EXK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. DRI has a beta of 0.31 and EXK’s beta is 0.16. EXK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DRI has a short ratio of 3.78 compared to a short interest of 3.13 for EXK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) beats Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXK is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. EXK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EXK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.