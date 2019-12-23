Should You Buy Ciena Corporation (CIEN) or E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares are up more than 25.01% this year and recently increased 2.07% or $0.86 to settle at $42.39. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), on the other hand, is up 4.15% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $45.70 and has returned 1.22% during the past week.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CIEN to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ETFC is expected to grow at a -2.31% annual rate. All else equal, CIEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 62.78% for E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). CIEN’s ROI is 6.80% while ETFC has a ROI of 2.00%. The interpretation is that CIEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ETFC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CIEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.44. Comparatively, ETFC’s free cash flow per share was +2.76. On a percent-of-sales basis, CIEN’s free cash flow was 6.24% while ETFC converted 22.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ETFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CIEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 7.11 for ETFC. ETFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CIEN trades at a forward P/E of 14.01, a P/B of 3.11, and a P/S of 1.85, compared to a forward P/E of 12.87, a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 3.25 for ETFC. CIEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CIEN is currently priced at a -16.27% to its one-year price target of 50.63. Comparatively, ETFC is -2.2% relative to its price target of 46.73. This suggests that CIEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CIEN has a beta of 1.09 and ETFC’s beta is 1.23. CIEN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CIEN has a short ratio of 2.84 compared to a short interest of 0.91 for ETFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETFC.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) beats E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CIEN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CIEN is more undervalued relative to its price target.