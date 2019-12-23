Set Sail With Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

The shares of Verra Mobility Corporation have increased by more than 45.90% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.25% or $0.04 and now trades at $14.24. The shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS), has jumped by 13.17% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $16.16 and have been able to report a change of -2.77% over the past one week.

The stock of Verra Mobility Corporation and Oil States International, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. VRRM has an EBITDA margin of 82.16%, this implies that the underlying business of VRRM is more profitable. The ROI of VRRM is 0.20% while that of OIS is -0.50%. These figures suggest that VRRM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OIS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, VRRM’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01, while that of OIS is positive 3.34.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for VRRM is 3.20 and that of OIS is 2.50. This implies that it is easier for VRRM to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than OIS. The debt ratio of VRRM is 2.65 compared to 0.19 for OIS. VRRM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than OIS.

VRRM currently trades at a forward P/E of 33.27, a P/B of 6.88, and a P/S of 3.20 while OIS trades at a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.97. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, VRRM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of VRRM is currently at a -17.45% to its one-year price target of 17.25. Looking at its rival pricing, OIS is at a 0.87% relative to its price target of 16.02.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), VRRM is given a 1.40 while 2.60 placed for OIS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for OIS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for VRRM is 12.43 while that of OIS is just 6.38. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OIS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Verra Mobility Corporation defeats that of Oil States International, Inc. when the two are compared, with VRRM taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. VRRM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, VRRM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for VRRM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.