Rambus Inc. (RMBS) vs. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Breaking Down the Semiconductor- Memory Chips Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares are up more than 78.36% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.16 to settle at $13.68. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM), on the other hand, is down -7.69% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $3.36 and has returned -7.18% during the past week.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect RMBS to grow earnings at a 8.94% annual rate over the next 5 years.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. RMBS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.28. Comparatively, FSM’s free cash flow per share was -0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, RMBS’s free cash flow was 0.01% while FSM converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RMBS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RMBS trades at a forward P/E of 14.40, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 6.55, compared to a forward P/E of 10.18, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 2.17 for FSM. RMBS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RMBS is currently priced at a -10.76% to its one-year price target of 15.33. Comparatively, FSM is -62.67% relative to its price target of 9.00. This suggests that FSM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. RMBS has a short ratio of 4.83 compared to a short interest of 3.59 for FSM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FSM.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) beats Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FSM is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FSM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FSM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FSM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.